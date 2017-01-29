The big story: Barca remain one point behind leaders Real Madrid

Luis Suarez’s last minute strike salvaged a 1-1 draw for Barcelona at Real Betis in the La Liga on Sunday.

Betis took the lead with a goal from Alex Alegria in the 75th minute. Barca had a chance through Aissa Mandi soon after but it was disallowed after the referee deemed it to not have crossed the line. Replays however, showed that it in fact had crossed the line.

Suarez’s goal off Lionel Messi’s pass helped the Catalans level the scoring in the 90th minute to bring them one point of Real Madrid, who have played two games less.

Other top stories

Tennis:

Roger Federer beat Rafael Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to win the men’s singles title at the 2017 Australian Open on Sunday.

India’s Sania Mirza and her Croatian partner Ivan Dodig lost their Australian Open mixed doubles final on Sunday. The second seeds were outclassed by Abigail Spears and Juan Sebastian Cabal 6-2, 6-4 in the final.

Badminton:

India’s PV Sindhu clinched her maiden Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold title in Lucknow on Sunday with a comfortable 21-13, 21-14 victory over Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska. Meanwhile, in the men’s singles final, Sameer Verma beat Sai Praneeth 21-19, 21-16 to lift the trophy.

Football:

Kolkata giants East Bengal delivered a dominating display of football, defeating first-timers Minerva Punjab 5-0 in their I-League match at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Sunday.

FC Pune City and FC Alakhpura played out a goalless draw in the third match of the Women’s I-league at New Delhi’s Ambedkar Stadium on Sunday.

Cricket:

Opener KL Rahul’s breezy 71 took India to 144/8 after they were put in to bat in the second Twenty20 International against England in Nagpur on Sunday.

The Indian Under-19 cricket team trainer Rajesh Sawant was found dead in his hotel room in Mumbai on Sunday morning, reported Sportstar. The incident occurred a day before the India Under-19 team’s first one-day against England Under-19.

Sri Lanka Cricket will probe an alleged match fixing incident in the domestic premier B division, a statement said.

Half-centuries by skipper Aditya Tare and Ajinkya Rahane helped Mumbai beat Baroda by six runs in a West Zone match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Twenty20 tournament on Sunday.

Delhi beat Jammu and Kashmir by eight wickets in a North Zone leg match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament on Sunday.

Athletics: