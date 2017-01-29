Indian boxer L Sarita Devi comfortably defeated Zsofia Bedo of Hungary to start her professional career on a winning note in the IBC Fight Night on Sunday. Sarita won the bout by a unanimous verdict.

“The Asian Games incident was very painful,” Sarita said. “I had to erase those sad memories. That was one big factor I decided to turn pro. For any mother to stay away and not to feed her child is the biggest sacrifice. I made that sacrifice for this day,” she added.

Earlier in the day, Pinki Jangra also won on her professional debut beating Claudia Ferenczi of Slovakia. She also won by unanimous verdict.

Meanwhile, veteran Som Bahadur Poon knocked out his light heavy weight opponent Manop Siththiem of Thailand in mere four-and-half minutes to also start his professional career with a win.