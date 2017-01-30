Roger Federer beat his greatest rival of all time Rafael Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to win his fifth Australian Open title and an unbelievable 18th Grand Slam on Sunday.

Federer, who last won the Wimbledon in 2012, produced some scintillating tennis against Nadal who went down fighting till the last point which was decided by Hawk-eye. An encounter, which lasted for more than three hours and five sets, saw shift in momentum at regular intervals that also produced some high-octane tennis, including an epic 26-shot rally in the last set.

Play

Considered to be the most historic Grand Slam final already, the duo traded exquisite blows trying their best to outgun each other. “Fedal” lived up to the expectation and did not disappoint. Of course it had to go to five sets and of course some points played were out of this world. The backhands and forehands were flying across the court and some mind boggling points down the line left many breathless. Two of the greatest tennis players of all time had left everything on the court on Sunday night at Rod Laver Arena and Federer, playing an aggressive brand of tennis against Nadal, came out on top to win his fifth Norman Brookes Cup.

Here are the full highlights in all its exquisite glory:

Play

The fifth set saw some edge of the seat action. Federer fought back from a 1-3 deficit to produce sublime points to break Nadal’s serve and also serve for the championship. The championship point was decided via Hawk-Eye with the ball clipping the line and Federer yelling and jumping in delight and then the tears doing the rest.

Play

Nadal, who like Federer was making a comeback from a wrist injury, tried his best to keep Federer at bay, but that was not to be. The 18-time Grand Slam champion stamped his signature in the end leaving everyone spellbound.