Indian Grandmaster Pentala Harikrishna finished in the ninth position after going down to Grandmaster Loek Van Wely of Netherlands in a last round game of the Tata Steel Chess Tournament in Wijk aan Zee on Monday, PTI reported.

Ranked 11th in the world, Harikrishna, went into the final day of the tournament on six points in eighth position. The result on Monday saw Anish Giri of Netherlands push down to ninth.

“It was a tough game today. Loek played very well and did not give me many chances in the game,” Harikrishna said. “I could have finished on 50 per cent had I not lost today.”

Of the 13 rounds played in the tournament, Harikrishna won one, drew 10 and lost two games.