The Supreme Court on Monday appointed former Comptroller Auditor General of India Vinod Rai, historian Ramachandra Guha, former India women’s cricketer Diana Edulji and banker Vikram Limaye as administrators of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Rai has been tasked to head the four-member panel that will first examine the extent of compliance by BCCI with the Lodha panel’s recommendations. The panel will present a status report to the Court on the status of reforms in the BCCI and affiliated state associations.

Diana Edulji to also be a member of the BCCI administrative board — ANI (@ANI_news) January 30, 2017

In the hearing on Monday, Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi had also recommended the appointment of India’s Sports Secretary on the panel, but the recommendation was declined by the Apex Court.

The Court also allowed Limaye along with incumbent joint secretary of the BCCI, Amitabh Chaudhary, to represent BCCI at the International Cricket Council meeting to be held in the first week of February.

In its last hearing, the Supreme Court had asked the Attorney General and BCCI to suggest names to be made administrators in addition to a list of nine persons recommended by the Amicus Curae Gopal Subramaniam and senior lawyer Anil Divan.