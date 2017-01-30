Former Olympic gold-medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra and shuttler Pullela Gopichand were named by the Sports Ministry as a part of an eight-member task force for the next three Olympics [2020, 2024 and 2028] on Monday, reported PTI.

The announcement comes in the wake of Bindra being appointed as the chairman of the 10-member Target Olympic Podium committee on Friday to identify and support medal prospects for the 2020 and the 2024 summer games. The committee also included PT Usha, Prakash Padukone, Anjali Bhagwat and Karnam Malleshwari.

Gopichand’s stock has risen in recent times after coaching PV Sindhu to the silver medal in Rio Olympics 2016. In addition to this, Bindra was also approached to formulate a National Sports Development Code.