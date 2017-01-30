We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
The Supreme Court appointed former Controller Auditor General of India Vinod Rai, historian Ramachandra Guha, former India women’s cricketer Diana Edulji and banker Vikram Limaye as the new administrators of the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday.
Twitter, though, preferred to look at the funny side of the appointment of Ramachandra Guha’s appointment, poking some gentle fun at the prospect of the historian taking charge of the Indian cricket body.
Obviously, there were references to India’s relationship with Pakistan as well.
There are some folk who cannot be kept away from word-play. The best part about this is that the other members did get a mention.
But there were a few who applauded the appointment.