The Supreme Court appointed former Controller Auditor General of India Vinod Rai, historian Ramachandra Guha, former India women’s cricketer Diana Edulji and banker Vikram Limaye as the new administrators of the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday.

Twitter, though, preferred to look at the funny side of the appointment of Ramachandra Guha’s appointment, poking some gentle fun at the prospect of the historian taking charge of the Indian cricket body.

A banker, an accountant and a historian walk into a bar. The judge gives them a cricket board to run. — dorku (@Dorkstar) January 30, 2017

Ashish Nehra to be renamed as Ashish Nehru with imemdiate effect! #RamGuhaInBCCI https://t.co/qNVYncvB3c — Office of Suppandi (@sagar9454) January 30, 2017

Obviously, there were references to India’s relationship with Pakistan as well.

India-Pakistan matches will now be subjected to Nehruvian consensus instead of win-loss binary. #RamGuhaInBCCI https://t.co/GwMPHt0Tpd — Sreemoy Talukdar (@sreemoytalukdar) January 30, 2017

Not a comment on @Ram_Guha credibility but has he been appointed as #BCCI administrator because cricket may now become history? Just asking — Sunil Jain (@thesuniljain) January 30, 2017

There are some folk who cannot be kept away from word-play. The best part about this is that the other members did get a mention.

The Supreme Court wanted to make a historic judgment to bring accountability to the BCCI.

So they've got in a historian and an accountant. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 30, 2017

But there were a few who applauded the appointment.

Finally SC appoints administrators of great integrity. @Ram_Guha an inspired choice. — Pradeep Magazine (@pradeepmagazine) January 30, 2017