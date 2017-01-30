Rising Student’s Club came back from a goal down to beat Eastern Sporting Union 2-1 in the Indian Women’s League in New Delhi on Monday.

Ashalata Devi converted a penalty in the 83rd minute after Pyari Xaxa was brought down in the box. The goal earned Student’s Club their second win of the tournament.

Earlier, Gurumayum Radharani Devi had handed Eastern Sporting the lead in the eighth minute. The goal was cancelled out by a 52nd-minute goal from Sasmita Malik.

Both teams fended off the other for much of the second-half, before Rising Students finally broke the deadlock seven minutes from time. Eastern Sporting kept up the attack till the final whistle but could not find an equaliser.

