Sports Minister Vijay Goel on Monday revealed that any decision to sack Under-17 coach Nicolai Adam would be taken by his department, clarifying that the All India Football Federation doesn’t have the power to sack the embattled coach, reported PTI.

With the Under-17 World Cup, to be hosted in India, just months away, India’s junior team has been found it self in a controversy over Adam, who has been accused of ”physical abuse” from some of the players.

There were reports that the AIFF had sacked him following the accusations, with reports stating that president Praful Patel has asked him to leave or risk getting the boot. However, AIFF has since clarified that no such step had been taken.

On Monday, Goel clarified that a final call will be taken by the sports ministry, “There is no update, we sought a report from AIFF and we have received it. We made the appointment on being asked by AIFF. The ministry is paying salary to the coach. So, without ministry’s consent, nobody can remove a coach. The federation has no right to sack the coach,” Goel said.

Goel hinted that his ministry would go through a comprehensive procedure before taking the final call , “We are seeing the report and it cannot be analysed in two days. We will speak to the coach, to players, many times there are some doubts. We will have to judge what is right or wrong. Federation will be given some weight because promotion of a sport is their responsibility.”

“We have also to think that if a coach goes, then the incoming person should know the job. We will have to think about the image of our country and decide,” Goel added.

If Adam is eventually removed from the post, Goel said that a successor would be named immediately, “We will not delay. In case the coach is removed we will appoint another one fast. We will do it in two days,” Goel said.