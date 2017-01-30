Opener Himanshu Rana’s 101-run knock went in vain as England Under-19 defeated India Under-19 by 23 runs in the opening game of the five-match series at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, PTI reported.

Chasing England’s total of 256, India lost Prithvi Shaw early for nine runs but Haryana lad Rana hit 12 boundaries and a six in his 87-ball knock. The rest of the batsmen however failed to form much support as India were bowled out for 233 in 42.5 overs.

Mathew Fisher was England’s standout bowler with figures of 4/41.

KL Nagarkoti brought the hosts close to the target with a 37-run innings, but it was too late as England’s bowlers were on the mark and bowled out the hosts with seven overs to spare.

Earlier, England played got off to a confident start with the bat as Delray Rawlins stroked a brilliant unbeaten hundred to get them to a competitive total.

Brief scores