The big news: Arsenal to face fifth tier Sutton United

Manchester United will be hosted by Blackburn Rovers in the fifth round of the FA Cup as the draw of the round-of-16 were announced. Non-league Sutton United will host winners Arsenal, while Burnley will play Lincoln City.

The draw produced zero all-Premier League ties, while top-flight leaders Chelsea face Wolverhampton, who knocked out Liverpool in round four. Manchester City will face Huddersfield, as Fulham prepare to host Tottenham. Middlesbrough will play Oxford United, while League One side Millwall play host to Derby. The fifth round is scheduled to be played from February 17-20.

Other top stories

Football:

Hull City’s Ryan Mason was discharged from hospital a week after fracturing his skull against Chelsea. Mason clashed heads with Blues defender Gary Cahill during their match at Stamford Bridge on January 22.

Southampton have agreed a fee of about £14 million for Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini. He is set to have a medical at the Premier League club on Tuesday.

Chelsea have shown keen interest in signing Celtic forward Moussa Dembele during the summer. However, the Scottish champions have made it clear that their star man, whom they are believed to value at £40 million, is not for sale.

Manchester United have made Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann their top transfer target and will hope to bring the Frenchman to Old Trafford with an offer in the region of €80 million in the summer.

Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa has vowed never to play for the Premier League champions, saying he feels “betrayed” by Foxes manager Claudio Ranieri. Leicester have reportedly rejected a bid from Sunderland for the striker.

Sports Minister Vijay Goel said that the decision to sack Under-17 coach Nicolai Adam would be taken by his department, clarifying that the All India Football Federation doesn’t have the power to sack Adam.

Olympics:

Former Olympic gold-medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra and shuttler Pullela Gopichand were named by the Sports Ministry as a part of an eight-member task force for the next three Olympics. Viren Rasquinha was the third sportsperson on the panel.

Cricket: