The new year may have just begun but Australia’s Marcus Stoinis may have already played the best One-Day International knock of the year.

On Sunday, the 27-year-old all-rounder playing only his second ODI, nearly took his team to victory against New Zealand in the first ODI at Auckland on Monday. Winning the toss, Australia opted to field. New Zealand reached 287, thanks to Neil Broom’s knock of 73. Stoinis ended up taking 3/49, which included the wicket of opener Martin Guptill, who scored 61.

But it was with the bat in his hands that Stoinis showed his calibre after his side were struggling at 67/6. Stoinis smashed a blitzkrieg innings of 146 in 117 balls. He smashed 11 towering sixes and nine brilliant boundaries as he tried to take Australia home.

Sadly for Stoinis, with just seven runs left to get, some chaotic running meant his non-striker Josh Hazlewood was run out, leaving New Zealand victors and Australia with heartbreak.