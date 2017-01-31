Alakhpura FC beat Aizawl FC 6-2 in the Indian Women’s League at the Ambedkar Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

A match winning hat-trick by Sanju and two goals from Deepika ensured an easy win for Alakhpura. Kavita Devi chipped in as well to complete the six-goal demolition. However, Aizawl FC netted two goals with Lalbiak Diki and Chawngthu scoring a goal apiece. In their last encounter, Alakhpura FC were held to a goalless draw by FC Pune City and would be happy with this authoritative win over their North East counterparts.

Brief scores:

Alakhpura FC 6 (Sanju 3, Kavita Devi, Deepika) beat Aizawl FC 2 (Lalbiak Diki, Chawgthu)