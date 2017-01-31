Shillong Lajong registered their third straight win in the I-League with a comfortable 2-0 win against Chennai City at the JLN Stadium in Shillong on Tuesday. Yet again, striker Aser Dipanda Dicka gave his side the points, scoring a goal on either side of the break.

Both teams came into the game on back of a win but the momentum was clearly in favour of the home side, who bombarded the Chennai area with a series of attacks. In the 20th minute, Dicka struck home from Isaac Vanlalsawma’s cross. The two had combined well during Lajong’s win in their previous game – against Mumbai FC – too to set up a 3-1 win.

Chennai started the second half well and could have snatched the equaliser through Marcos Vicinius but he failed to land the decisive touch in front of goal. A few minutes past the hour mark, Dicka closed the game down by pouncing on a rebound. Tempers flared from both sets of players towards the end of the game. Chennai simply couldn’t break Lajong, who have remarkably shrugged off their abject start to the season, which saw them lose their first three encounters. Notably, all of Lajong’s wins have come at home while their defeats came when they were the away side.

The score

Shillong Lajong 2 (Aser Dipanda Dicka x 2) beat Chennai City 0