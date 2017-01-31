An under-strength Mohun Bagan side registered a 2-1 victory against Colombo FC on Tuesday in Colombo in a preliminary stage tie in the AFC Cup. The Kolkata giants took the lead through Kean Lewis early in the first half but the home side made a quick comeback to level scores at the half-hour mark. Sehnaj Singh’s fine strike in the second half helped the Kolkata-based side seal an away win.

Colombo put up a spirited display in the first half and on more than one occasion, Mohun Bagan needed keeper Shilton Paul to see out the danger. It took just 13 minutes for for the Kolkata-based side to go into the lead with winger Lewis drawing first blood.

Despite conceding the equaliser, Mohun Bagan created plenty of chances, with the most notable one falling to Prabir Das towards the end of the first half. The attacks slowed down in the second half and Sehnaj’s winner ensured that his side will start the second leg at home on February 7 with a commanding lead.