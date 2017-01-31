FC Pune City edged past Jeppiaar Institute of Technology FC 1-0 in the ongoing Indian Women’s League at the Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Dalima Chhibber’s 47th minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides in a match largely contested in the midfield. This is Pune’s first win of the tournament.

The teams had gone into the break at level pegging. The complexion of the match changed completely after the teams re-emerged.

Chhibber scored with the first attack latching onto a Jyoti Burrett pass to give FC Pune City a 1-0 lead.

Jeppiaar pressed for the equaliser but failed to construct any clear goal scoring chance, meanwhile FC Pune City committed bodies in defence to saw out the match.

