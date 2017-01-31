India’s under-17 coach Nicolai Adam has agreed to resign from his post in lieu of complaints made by several players about the German’s abusive behaviour, Hindustan Times reported. The All India Football Federation had reportedly asked Adam to resign following the allegations.

The report stated that Adam on Tuesday came to an agreement with the AIFF on his terms of separation. The squad, which is preparing for the FIFA under-17 World Cup to be held in India later this year, will be looked after by interim coaches till a new coach is selected, the report added.

Chaos ensued on January 25 when reports emerged that Adam was sacked by the AIFF, only for the board to come out and deny it. The report added that president Praful Patel had told Adam to either quit on his own accord or risk being sacked.

The step was taken after 21 players of the team had signed a letter that alleged the coach to have beaten them up and terrorised them during training sessions.

Soon after the allegations were first raised, several reports emerged that the football body was contemplating a change.

“The AIFF will try to find a replacement as soon as possible, within a month’s time at the most, given that there is not enough time left for the mega event which is scheduled to be held from October 6 to 28. Nicolai [Adam] will have to go and the plan is to appoint a new coach as soon as possible, within a month,” a source was quoted as saying by PTI then.

On Monday however, Sports Minister Vijay Goel hinted that only his department could take decision to remove or retain Adam. “We are seeing the report and it cannot be analysed in two days. We will speak to the coach, to players, many times there are some doubts. We will have to judge what is right or wrong. Federation will be given some weight because promotion of a sport is their responsibility,” Goel had said.

Adam was hired by the AIFF in February 2015.