Bengaluru FC will not feature in the group stages of the 2017 AFC Champions League, after a 2-1 loss to Jordanian champions Al-Wehdat in a qualifying clash at the King Abdullah International Stadium in Amman on Tuesday.

Both teams went into the break at 0-0, with Bengaluru sitting back and soaking in the pressure from Al-Wehdat.

After the break, though, Al-Wehdat found an extra gear, taking the lead three minutes in as Ahmed Wridat found the back of the net.

Fortune seemed to be favouring the home side as they won a penalty in the 65th minute after Sena Ralte brought Baha Faisal down in the box. Faisal stepped up to take the kick and converted.

Bengaluru pulled one back three minutes later to keep the tie alive with Sunil Chhetri headed in from a Cameron Watson corner.

Bengaluru’s best chance for an equaliser came in the 83rd minute when Udanta Singh, after being picked by Chhetri, crossed in a delightful ball only to see CK Vineeth to hit over from close.

The score