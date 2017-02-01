The Supreme Court on Wednesday turned down a plea from the Board of Control for Cricket in India seeking only one BCCI representative to the International Cricket Council’s meeting in Dubai from February 2 to 5, reported ANI. The apex court struck to its earlier order from Monday and stated that the originally chosen three appointees, Vikram Limaye, Anirudh Chaudhary and Amitabh Choudhary, would represent the BCCI at the meeting.

Supreme Court refuses to modify it's earlier order of sending three people to represent the BCCI at ICC — ANI (@ANI_news) February 1, 2017

Rahul Johri, the Chief Executive Officer of the Indian cricket body had filed a plea in the court, stating that only person was allowed at the ICC meeting in Dubai. However, the Supreme Court asked the BCCI to communicate to the ICC that all three appointed members enjoyed the same status. The cricket body responded to the apex court that the ICC was aware of the court orders and would consider all three members for the meeting.

#SupremeCourt tells #BCCI that it must be communicated to @ICC that all 3 members enjoy the same status. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 1, 2017

ICC has told #BCCI that all 3 members appointed by SC will be considered for Dubai meeting starting tomorrow: Cricket Board informs SC. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 1, 2017

On Monday, Choudhary was not allowed to convene a BCCI selections committee meeting after the newly-formed committee of administrators had barred him. The BCCI’s Chief Executive Officer, Rahul Johri convened the meeting instead.