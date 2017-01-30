Cricket: India U-19 level ODI series with 129-run win against England

India U-19 bounced back from their defeat in the first youth One-day International with a facile 129-run win against England in the second on Wednesday at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
Batting first, the hosts got to a formidable 287/8, steered by Hardik Desai’s 62-ball 75 and Himanshu Rana’s 58. Matthew Fisher’s side regularly lost wickets in the chase and were bundled out for 158. Spinner Anukul Roy (3/34) after Shivan Mavi (2/13) and Ishan Porel (2/33) landed early wickets.
Rana, who scored a fighting century in a losing cause in the first game, took his side off to a solid start. Desai’s breezy knock while rallying with the lower-order was instrumental in India getting to 287, belting 90 runs from the last 10 overs. Fisher was impressive, finishing with 4/44.
England lost their first three wickets by the 10th over. Mavi was bowling an inspired spell and scalped two wickets in quick succession. Delray Rawlins (46 from 35), who had also posted a three-figure score in the series opener, was fluent during his stay at the crease but was left with too much to do. The the third match is on February 3rd.
Brief scores
India U-19 287/8 in 50 overs (Harvik Desai 75, Himanshu Rana 58; Matthew Fisher 4/44, Henry Brookes 3/60) beat England 158 in 33.4 overs (Delray Rawlins 46, Henry Brookes 26; Anukul Roy 3/34, Shivam Mavi 2/13) by 129 runs.