Podcast: Donald Trump should hire Bernie Ecclestone

Bernie Ecclestone was fired from Formula One. What should he do next? We think he could be a TV commentator, so he gets to travel to the races for free (since he’s known to be cheap!). Or his good friend Donald Trump could hire him as a government relations expert?

Current affairs indicate that Trump might need Ecclestone’s service immediately. Or maybe he could start a business with his fellow unemployed men from the paddock, Nico Rosberg and Ron Dennis.

We always knew that Formula One would find it hard to replace Bernie – that’s why the new owners have replaced him with three people. The new management also thinks Formula One’s existing offices are too small – obviously, they were made for a one-man team only! And should Formula 1 hire a circuits expert too?

2017 may not be Bernie’s year, but in all other sports, it is fast becoming the Year of the Oldies. Does this mean that Kimi Raikkonen will finally win some races this season? Likewise for Ferrari and McLaren too?

In this week’s episode of the Inside Line F1 Podcast, we talk about Lewis Hamilton’s helmet design competition (what would it look like if Adrian Newey designed it?) and Daniel Ricciardo’s oral tinea thanks to the shoeys (seriously).

Tune in!

Co-presented by Mithila Mehta and Kunal Shah, the Inside Line F1 Podcast aims to add some much needed humour to the world of Formula 1. This podcast will be available on The Field frequently.

Mithila Mehta is an avid Formula 1 fan who also writes on travel and lifestyle on her blog: www.miss-wanderlust.com.

Kunal Shah is a former racer and Force India F1 Team personnel. He pens his views on the sport and business of Formula 1 on www.kunalsf1blog.com.