England in India

Half-centuries from Raina and Dhoni and a late blitzkrieg from Yuvraj Singh help India post 202/6

Yuvraj Singh hammered three sixes in one over as India made a frenzied late dash in the last T20I.

Image credit:  Danish Siddiqui / Reuters

Virat Kohli was comically run out for just two runs but a 45-ball 63 from Suresh Raina, a 56 from Dhoni and a late assault from Yuvraj Singh ensured that India posted 202/6 in 20 overs after being put in to bat by England in the third Twenty20 International in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The Indian captain was the cynosure of all eyes as he walked in to bat at the home of his Indian Premier League franchise. But his sojourn only lasted four balls as he horribly misjudged a run off the fourth ball he faced and Chris Jordan threw down the stumps. Kohli made his displeasure known at non-striker KL Rahul but it was really the captain’s fault.

Rahul though broke the shackles with a memorable six off Moeen Ali clearing the stadium. He and Raina took advantage of the small boundaries adding 61 runs in 37 balls to get India’s momentum going. Rahul lost his wicket, missing a wild heave with the ball hitting his stumps but Raina continued in the same vein, smashing five sixes in his 63. To his credit, he did not get flustered when he mistimed the ball and kept clearing his front leg in a bid to get the big shots goings.

India were also helped by the fact that Mahendra Singh Dhoni was hitting the big shots right from the start of his innings. His first six came off the ninth ball he faced, a big hit over long-on to Adil Rashid. His second six was effortless, calmly hitting Liam Plunkett through the line. He did not face a lot of deliveries at the end but remained till the last over, holing out off the fourth last ball of the innings for 56.

On an easy pitch and with small boundaries, it was important to India to get to 200 and the old veteran Yuvraj Singh rolled back the years. Against the same opposition against whom he had once memorably hit six sixes in one over, he hit three majestic sixes and a four to add as India went from 153/3 to 177/3 in the space of six. His 10-ball 27 might ultimately prove to be the difference at the end. A 16-run over also helped to push India’s total above 200, which means England have a tough chase on their hands.

Brief scores:

India 202/6 in 20 overs (Suresh Raina 63, Mahendra Singh Dhoni 56; Liam Plunkett 1/22, Tymal Mills 1/32)

