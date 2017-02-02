Manchester City got their season back on track as they thrashed West Ham United 4-0 at the London Stadium on Thursday. At the Vicente Calderon, Barcelona stamped their authority over a stubborn Atletico Madrid with a 2-1 win in the first-leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final.

Messi, Suarez put Barcelona ahead

Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 away as Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi scored one goal apiece to outclass their rivals with ease. Antoine Griezmann pulled one back for Atletico as they get ready for the second leg at Nou Camp next week. Alaves and Celta Vigo are the other semi-finalists, with their first leg on Thursday. Barcelona will be favourites to progress to the final given the sizzling form they are in.

City dominate

Manchester City demolished West Ham United 4-0 at the London Stadium, bringing some relief to their under-pressure manager Pep Guardiola. Goals from Gabriel Jesus, Kevin de Bruyne, David Silva and Yaya Toure ensured that City stayed on fifth in the points table. They are tied on 46 with fourth-placed Liverpool, but are behind owing to the goal difference. Chelsea continue to top the table with 56 points, 10 ahead of City.