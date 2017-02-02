Saketh Mayneni has suffered an injury during a practice session, which will see him miss the Davis Cup tie against New Zealand starting on Friday, reported the The Indian Express. Myneni was seen limping off the court after a practice session. The 29-year-old, ranked 209th in doubles, was due to play with Leander Paes.

“He is injured and will not play the tie,” Hiranmoy Chatterjee, secretary general of the All India Tennis Association, told the English daily. “Right now, we are looking for options, but strictly for doubles,” he added.

However, the newspaper also reported that Vishnu Vardhan, ranked 338th in doubles, has been brought in as Myneni’s replacement and will partner Paes. In the singles, India will field Yuki Bhambri and Ramkumar Ramanathan, while Prajnesh Gunneswaran will serve as the reserve player.

Myneni was the highest-ranked singles player (205) on both sides and was expected to carry India’s campaign on his shoulders, playing both in singles and doubles. The AITA had reportedly contacted India’s highest-ranked doubles player, Rohan Bopanna, to serve as Myneni’s replacement.

However, Bopanna told The Indian Express that he was hearing of the development for the first time. “I have not been officially contacted at all about joining the team. The selectors had wanted to take three singles players and one doubles player for the tie. The doubles player is not injured, so why would they call me to make it to the team,” he said.