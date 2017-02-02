Eastern Sporting Union bagged their second win of the ongoing Indian Women’s League with a comfortable 3-1 win over FC Pune City at the Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.

The win sees Easter Union mover to second place in the table a point behind leaders Alakhpura FC.

Eastern’s Kamala Devi led the charge for her side with two goals in the first half. Pune City got one back in the 65th minute through Alisha Ranikhetwala, but were resigned to defeat after Kashima Ms’ strike five minutes later restored Eastern’s two goal advantage.

