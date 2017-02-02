Virat Kohli maintained his top spot in the International Cricket Council’s rankings of Twenty20 International batsmen despite accumulating scores of just 29, 22 and 1 in the recently concluded three-match series against England. India moved up two second spot in the team rankings following their 2-1 series win, PTI reported. New Zealand is ranked first and T20 world champions West Indies are third.

Kohli leads second-ranked Aaron Finch of Australia by 28 points, while Glenn Maxwell is third. The Indian captain is ranked second in Tests and third in ODIs. He is also the only Indian batsman in the top five across all formats.

Jasprit Bumrah also maintained his second position in the T20I bowlers’ rankings with a four-point difference between him and South African Imran Tahir. Bumrah took five wickets in the three-match series against England and played a crucial role in both of India’s wins. Ravichandran Ashwin, who was rested for the England series, is eighth in the list, while Ashish Nehra is 24th.