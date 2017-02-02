Indian golfer Aditi Ashok picked up from where she had left off last year with a joint-lead after round one of the Gold Coast Classic on Thursday, reported PTI.

Ashok shot three-under 70, recovering from an lackluster start, where she made bogeys on first and seventh before registering birdies on eighth and ninth. The 18-year-old had another setback when she made another bogey on the 10th. A fine finish to the day, which saw her register four birdies in next holes saw her finish with 70.

She shares the lead with amateur Karis Davidson and Scotswoman Michelle Thomson.

The two other Indians in the event – Vani Kapoor and Amandeep Drall – enjoyed mixed fortunes. Kapoor, was struggling at three-over on front nine, but fought back with three birdies in last four holes to end at even par 73. She was tied-12th while Drall (78) was labouring at tied-55th.