Medium pacers Jhulan Goswami and Sukanya Parida have been ruled out of the ICC Women’s World Cup qualifiers, to be played in Colombo from February 7-21, because of injuries, PTI reported.

Soni Yadav will replace Goswami, while Mansi Joshi has been named as the replacement for Parida.

Earlier, Smriti Mandhana was also ruled out after sustaining an injury during the Women’s Big Bash in Australia. She was replaced by Mona Meshram.

India are placed in Group A alongside Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Thailand. They will play their opening game against hosts Sri Lanka on February 7.

Squad: Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Mona Meshram, Thirushkamini MD, Veda Krishnamurthy, Devika Vaidya, Sushma Verma, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, Soni Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma.