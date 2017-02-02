Lakshya Sen was placed No.1 in the latest badminton junior rankings released by the Badminton World Federation on Thursday, reported Times of India.

Sen, 15, jumped above Chinese Taipei’s Chia Hao Lee to surge to the summit. Sen has amassed 16,903 points from the season, the report stated. Second-placed Chia Hao has 16, 091 points.

Over the course of the season, Sen clinched the Senior India International Series Badminton Tournament and the All India Senior Ranking Badminton Tournament at Itanagar, becoming the first from Uttarakhand to achieve the feat. He was also the youngest to do so. Earlier, Sen’s brother, Chirag, had achieved a career-high No. 2 ranking.