Alakhpura FC climbed to the top of the table in the Indian Women’s League with a hard-fought 1-0 win against the much fancied Rising Student Club at the Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. The only goal in the game came from Deepika in the 28th minute. The Haryana-based side now have seven points from three games.

It was Rising Students who controlled the early part of the game, creating a number of goal-scoring opportunities in the first half. Sangita and Sasmita Malik were creating plenty of problems for Alakhpura. Anju Tamang fluffed her lines from a clear one-on-one opportunity with the keeper.

Alakhpura eventually took the lead through Deepika’s free-kick to secure full points.

The score

Alakhpura 1 (Deepika) beat Rising Student Club 0