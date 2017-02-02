Marcelo Leite Pereira has threatened to take legal action against Indian Super League franchise Delhi Dynamos and possibly approach FIFA for non-payment of dues amounting to $25,000, PTI reported.

The Brazillian forward, who was the Golden Boot winner of Indian Super League 3, was to get $1000 for each goal scored during the tournament, besides $15000 meant for winning the Golden Boot award.

Pereira, also known as Marcelinho, has complained to Dynamos about a breach of agreement on their part.

“I have been waiting for the payment to be cleared since December. Please make the payment, Dynamos. My lawyer is looking into various options,” Marcelinho was quoted as saying.

The 29-year-old scored 10 goals for Dynamos in the third season of ISL, that saw the team reach the semifinals.

The striker signed for Brazil based Avai FC last month.