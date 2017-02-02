Pankaj Advani eased his way to a 29th national title, winning the National Snooker Championship with a comprehensive 6-0 win over Pandurangaiah of Railways in Pune on Thursday, reported PTI.

With the win, the 31-year-old became the only Indian men’s cueist to hold all national billiards and snooker titles at the same time: Billiards, 6-red Snooker and 15-red Snooker. Advani entered the final with a a 5-2 victory over New Delhi’s Sundeep Gulati.

In the final, Advani scored a series of breaks in every frame barring the second in a best-of-11 contest recording scores of 50, 75, 64, 50 and 78.