The Board of Control for Cricket in India joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary attended the International Cricket Committee Chief Executive Committee meeting in Dubai on Thursday, reported PTI. The Indian board is seeking approval from the ICC so that they could also draft in Committee of Administrators (COA) member Vikram Limaye for the meeting, which lasts till February 5.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court turned down a plea from the Board of Control for Cricket in India seeking only one BCCI representative. The report added that as per the ICC constitution in a board meeting, two representatives from the same cricket board can be participants if one is the “Director” and the other, an “Observer”. The constitution also states that the “Observer” cannot participate in any of the discussions in the meeting.

Chaudhary was allowed because he was the “nominated” member of the BCCI. CEO Rahul Johri’s name is also in the mix for the meeting, “Since Limaye needs to get a hang of how things work in the ICC, he will probably be better off as an observer in this meeting with either treasurer Chaudhary or CEO Johri participating in the discussions. But it can be other way round also,” a former BCCI office bearer was quoted as saying by PTI.