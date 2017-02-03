The big news: Stokes in IPL?

England all-rounder Ben Stokes could fetch highest bids when he participates in the Indian Premier League auction, said Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh to BBC. The auction is scheduled to take place in Bangalore in late February.

Yuvraj, who was sold for a record £1.6 million in 2015, said Stokes was a prized catch, “A couple of million. He’s a quality hitter, fast bowler and fielder. He’ll definitely get the big bucks. He brings a lot to the table.”

This year, the IPL will take place from April 5 to May 21, with England’s players available for a longer period owing to lack of Test cricket. Sam Billings and Jos Buttler are already a part of the franchise-based tournament, but the likes of Stokes, Chris Woakes, Jason Roy, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills and Alex Hales could see a bidding war take place. “If these guys come and play the IPL, their skills will improve,” Yuvraj added. “The more they play in different conditions, the better they will become.”

Cricket:

South Africa’s David Miller will not be available for the rest of the series against Sri Lanka because of a finger injury.

New Zealand fast bowler Neil Wagner has fractured his left ring finger during a domestic match. The injury puts him in doubt for New Zealand’s Test series against South Africa in March.

BCCI joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary attended the Chief Executive Committee meeting in Dubai on Thursday. The Indian cricket board is likely to seek approval from the ICC so that two people including Vikram Limaye can attend the meet.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli maintained his top spot in the International Cricket Council’s rankings of Twenty20 International batsmen. India moved up to the second spot in the team rankings following their 2-1 series win against England.

The Indian Premier League 2017 player auction is likely to take place between February 20 after a delay from the originally proposed date of February 4.

Football:

England and Chelsea legend Frank Lampard retired after a 21-year long career, which saw him emerge as one of the finest midfielders in the world and Chelsea’s highest ever goal-scorer.

Cameroon will face Egypt in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations final after two splendid second-half goals saw them beat Ghana 2-0.

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk will miss the League Cup final against Manchester United on February 26 because of an injury. Manager Claude Puel said he expects the Dutchman to be out for about two to three months owing to an ankle problem.

Sebastian Coates has left Sunderland and has joined Sporting Lisbon on a permanent deal. Coates joined the Portuguese side in January 2016 on loan and has made 38 appearances for the club.

Midfielder Yaya Toure has been recalled to Manchester City’s Champions League squad. Toure did not play the group stage but since becoming a first-team regular again, he replaces the injured Ilkay Gundogan. City face Monaco in the last 16, with the first leg on 21 February.

Badminton:

Saina Nehwal made her way back into the top-10 of the Badminton World Federation rankings after winning the Malaysian Grand Prix last month. Rio Olympics silver-medallist PV Sindhu continued to stay at sixth in the table.

Snooker: