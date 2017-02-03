Play

He was a true Blue and clearly one of the greatest midfielders of his era. On Thursday, Frank Lampard called time on his glittering career as the former Chelsea and England midfielder announced his retirement.

Lampard, who last played for New York City in Major League Soccer in the United States, took to social media to make the announcement, leaving fans across the globe heartbroken.

The 38-year-old made 649 appearances for Chelsea and won 106 England caps. He won 11 major trophies, including three Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2012. Lampard also won four FA Cups, two League Cups and the Europa League.

The former Chelsea great scored against a record 39 different teams in the Premier League. Only Ryan Giggs (632) and Gareth Barry (615) have made more Premier League appearances than Lampard (609). Lampard has scored 177 goals in the Premier League’s history, fourth highest behind Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney and Andy Cole.