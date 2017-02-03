England’s Kevin Pietersen will not be a part of this year’s Indian Premier League auction later this month after he took to Twitter on Friday to make the announcement of his non-participation in the cash-rich Twenty20 league .

The former England batsman stated that he had been “too busy” with travel over the winter and he did not want to spend the months of April and May away from home.

FYI - I won't be going into the IPL auction. My winter has been too busy with all my travel & I don't want to spend April/May away too! — KP (@KP24) February 3, 2017

Pietersen was part of the Rising Pune Super Giants franchise last season, but was released by the franchise in December. He has also played for Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Deccan Chargers. A Twenty20 specialist now, Pietersen is a part of the various T20 leagues around the world and plays in the Big Bash, Caribbean Premier League and Pakistan Super League.