Tamil Nadu’s Jeppiaar IT posted their first win of the Indian Women’s League after prevailing 3-2 on Friday against bottom-placed Aizawl FC at New Delhi’s Ambedkar Stadium.

All five goals in the contest were scored inside a frenetic first half-hour. For Jeppiyar, Sandhiya opened the scoring while Pradeepa struck a brace. Elizabeth Vanlalmawii scored both the goals for her side.

Jeppiaar started on the front-foot and took only five minutes to get on the scoresheet. Elizabeth equalised six minutes later. Pradeepa restored her side’s lead in the 16th minute, and struck another one a minute later. In the half-hour mark, Elizabeth pulled another one back for her side.

The tempo slowed down drastically in the second half and there was little action at both ends compared to the end-to-end slugfest that was on display in the first half.

Brief scores

Jeppiaar IT 3 (Pradeepa x 2, Sandhiya) beat Aizawl 2 (Elizabeth Vanlalmawii x 2)