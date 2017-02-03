The auctions for the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League were scheduled to be held on February 20 in Bengaluru, confirmed the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Friday. This is the fourth straight season where Benglauru will host the auction.

NEWS ALERT - 2017 VIVO #IPL Player Auction will be held on Monday, 20th February in Bengaluru #IPLauction pic.twitter.com/XB7BR0iTcB — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 3, 2017

A BCCI media release stated that the IPL franchises will go into the player auction with a maximum of Rs 143.33 crores for the upcoming season. The teams can have a maximum of 27 players including nine overseas players. A maximum of 76 players, including 28 overseas, can be bought at the auction, the release added.

The Committee of Administrators earlier confirmed that that the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League season will get under way on April 5, 2017, as per the original schedule, “The IPL 2017 season will commence as scheduled from April 5, 2017. The IPL operational timelines for 2017 season will be communicated shortly by the BCCI/IPL management team,” a media release said.

The auctions were scheduled to be held on February 4 before it was announced that the auctions would take place between February 20 and 25.