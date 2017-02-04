The big news: Chelsea look for revenge

The last time Chelsea and Arsenal clashed, the Gunners came up on top with a 3-0 win. It is manager Antonio Conte’s heaviest defeat till date. However, since that loss, Chelsea’s fortunes have turned for the better and they have become a force to reckon with on the field. They are on top of the table with 56 points, with Arsenal third on 47. Since the loss, Chelsea have played 17 matches and won 15, lost one and drew one. Chelsea have a splendid record against Arsenal at the Bridge, having won their last four matches.

Football:

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has said that he will remain at Newcastle United and aim for an immediate Premier League return. It was reported that the Spaniard’s future was uncertain at Newcastle, who are second in the Championship.

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has slammed rumours claiming he has agreed a big-money summer move to the Chinese Super League. Reports linking Costa to China have been doing the rounds since he had a bust-up with a Chelsea coach last month.

Cricket:

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke will coach the Prime Minister’s XI against Sri Lanka later this month for a Twenty20 match in Canberra.

In a must-win game, Sri Lanka need to beat South Africa in the third one-day game in Johannesburg to stay alive in the five-match series. They have lost the first two games and will look to make amends on Saturday.

New Zealand will face Australia in the third one-day game at Hamilton as they hope to regain the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy on Sunday.

The auction for the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League will take place on February 20 in Bengaluru, confirmed the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

The India Under-19 team took a 2-1 series lead in the five-match youth One-Day International series against England with a comfortable seven-wicket win at the Brabourne Stadium.

England’s Kevin Pietersen has been fined 5000 Australian Dollars for criticising an umpiring decision on air while during the BBL semi-final against Perth Scorchers on January 24. Pietersen’s team the Melbourne Stars lost the semi-final to Perth.

Tennis:

India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan defeated New Zealand’s Jose Statham 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 while Yuki Bhambri beat Finn Tearney in their Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group 1 first-round clash in Pune on Friday. India have a 2-0 lead over the Kiwis and will look to seal the deal on Saturday.

Praveen Mahajan was unanimously elected president of All India Tennis Association (AITA) till 2020 during its Special General Meeting.

Canada fought to make it 1-1 on day one of their Davis Cup World Group tie against Great Britain. England’s Dan Evans beat 17-year-old Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-3, 6-4, before Vasek Pospisil upset Kyle Edmund 6-4, 6-1, 7-6 (3).

Golf: