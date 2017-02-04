Chelsea maintained their nine-point advantage at the top of the Premier League table with a comfortable 3-1 win over Arsenal on Saturday.

Chelsea took the lead through a Marcos Alonso in the 13th minute with close range header.

Eden Hazard made it 2-0 in the 53rd minute as a breathtaking individual run that began in his own half. Former Arsenal striker Cesc Fabregas made it 3-0 as he lobbed the ball past his former Chelsea keeper Petr Cech who put the ball in the striker’s path after a poor clearance.

Arsena pulled one back in stoppage time as Olivier Giroud found the back of the net. But it was too little too late as Arsenal fell 12 points behind the league leaders virtually ending their hopes of winning the title.

Liverpool slump to 2-0 loss at Hull City

Liverpool’s terrible run in 2017 continued with their fourth defeat in five games as Hull City prevailed 2-0 over them in a Premier League game on Saturday.

Hull City opened the scoring through debutant Alfred N’Diaye tapped in after keeper Simon Mignolet dropped the ball in his path.

They doubled the lead through Oumar Niasse in the 84th minute to secure three points.

Liverpool were poor throughout the game and failed to create any good chance. The loss means they now trail leaders Chelsea by 13 points and have no real hopes of clinching the title.

Tottenham beat Middlesbrough 1-0

Tottenham beat Middlesbrough 1-0 to remain nine points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea after a hard-fought win at White Hart Lane on Saturday.

Harry Kane scored through a second-half penalty to ensure cut Chelsea’s lead at top of the table to nine points.

This was Tottenham’s seventh successive win at home, while Middlesbrough moved closer to the relegation zone, having now lost nine of their last 10 games.

