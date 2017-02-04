Mohun Bagan eked out a narrow 3-2 win over Aizawl in a thrilling I-League encounter in Kolkata on Saturday.

Darryl Duffy converted an 84th minute penalty to help Bagan jump to second place in the I-League table just behind league leaders and rivals East Bengal, who are ahead on goald difference.

Duffy had opened the scoring in the second minute of the game. Aizawl though cancelled out the strike four minutes before half-time as Jayesh Rane found the back of the net.

Mohun Bagan restored the one goal advantage in the 63rd minute only for Aizawl to bring back parity through Ashutosh Mehta 20 minutes from time.

Mehta though turned hero to villain soon after as he tackled Katsumi Yusa in the box to gift Mohun Bagan a chance to restore their lead for the third time in the game. Duffy made no mistakes from the spot as Bagan bagged all three points.

The score