The big story: ‘Big three’ to no longer receive lion’s share of ICC revenue

A majority of the International Cricket Council Board members on Saturday voted in favour of a restructured revenue sharing model despite opposition from Board of Control for Cricket in India representative Vikram Limaye, PTI reported.

According to the report, India received support from only Sri Lanka while Zimbabwe abstained during the floor test. Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies, England and Australia all voted in favour of change in revenue distribution, the report added.

The Board members also voted for a change in the governance structure.

The ICC Board had met to discuss the changes pertaining to revenue model that allows India, England and Australia to get the major share of revenue as the ‘Big Three’ - a move that was opposed by other Test playing nations, including England and Australia.

The ICC will pass the resolution during its next Board meeting in April.

Other top stories

Cricket

India skipper Virat Kohli will feature on the cover of the 2017 Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack, reported the Wisden website.

The International Cricket Council on Saturday mooted an idea to suspend a venue for two years if it accumulated 10 demerit points for substandard pitches and outfields during international matches, IANS reported.

Cricket South Africa on Saturday announced the launch of a new eight-team franchise-based T20 League.

The auction for the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League will take place on February 20 in Bengaluru, confirmed the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

England’s Kevin Pietersen has been fined 5000 Australian Dollars for criticising an umpiring decision on air while during the BBL semi-final against Perth Scorchers on January 24.

An unbeaten 99 by Prakash J helped India defeat Sri Lanka by nine-wickets in the T20 World Cup for the Blind at the Sardar Patel Stadium on Saturday.

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke will coach the Prime Minister’s XI against Sri Lanka later this month for a Twenty20 match in Canberra.

Football

Mohun Bagan eked out a narrow 3-2 win over Aizawl in a thrilling I-League encounter in Kolkata on Saturday.

Minerva Punjab registered their first ever win of the I-League after beating Mumbai FC 2-1 at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Saturday.

Chelsea moved 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a comfortable 3-1 win over Arsenal on Saturday.

Tennis

Leander Paes was denied a chance to enter the record books as New Zealand’s Artem Sitak and Michael Venus prevailed over Paes and partner Vishnu Vardhan in the Davis Cup doubles rubber at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

Novak Djokovic survived an injury scare and battled back from a set and a break down to help Serbia take a 2-0 lead over Russia in the Davis Cup World Group tie on Friday, PTI reported.

Croatia took a 1-0 lead over Spain when world number 223 Franko Skugor stunned 26th-ranked Pablo Carreno Busta 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(6).

Reigning Davis Cup champions Argentina endured a traumatic start to their title defence when they slumped 2-0 down to Italy.

Golf

India’s Aditi Ashok stumbled to tied-sixth place at the RACV Gold Coast Challenge on Saturday after a rough final day that saw her card three-over 76, PTI reported.

India’s Anirban Lahiri and Rayhan Thomas made the cut at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament in Dubai on Saturday. SSP Chawrasia missed the cut.

India’s Shubhankar Sharma finished tied-fourth with compatriot Chiragh Kumar at the Bashundhara Bangladesh Open on Saturday.

Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Dubai Desert Classic because of a back problem. The 14-time major winner returned to the course after 15 months out following two back operations.

Table Tennis