Play

On Saturday, a swarm of bees stopped play midway through Sri Lanka’s innings in the third One-Day International against South Africa at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

Play was disrupted twice as players from both sides dived to the ground to protect themselves. The game was officially halted in the 27th over of Sri Lanka’s innings.

Image credit: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Groundsmen scurried to handle the situation and even used a fire extinguisher to disperse the bees. Eventually a beekeeper was brought to the ground.

Image credit: Gianluigi Guercia / AFP

South Africa v Sri Lanka game stopped. Due to bees. Beekeeper called, armed with box with honey in. No play for an hour. Classic cricket pic.twitter.com/ZNGFJQqvBI — Jack Wilson (@JackWilson_5) February 4, 2017

Play finally resumed after an hour’s delay.

South Africa won the contest by seven wickets and wrapped up the series 3-0 as Dwaine Pretorius’ 3/19 saw Sri Lanka being bowled out for 163. The swarm of bees might have had an effect as the visitors lost their last five wickets for 14 runs.

In reply, South Africa took no wrong step as captain AB de Villiers (60 not out) guided them to victory with 18 overs to spare.

This is not the first time that a swarm of bees have disrupted a game of cricket.

Play

Bees also entered the playing arena at the Feroz Shah Kotla in 2008 as India faced Australia in the third Test.