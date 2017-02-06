Rising Student’s Club jumped to the to the top of the Indian Women’s League table with a thumping 5-0 win against FC Pune City at New Delhi’s Ambedkar Stadium on Sunday. Jabamani Tudu and star player Sasmita Malik netted two goals each whereas Anju Tamang got her name on the scoresheet a minute before half-time.

Pune’s hopes in the game were dented as early as the first minute when Tudu headed the ball into the net. Rising Student keep the pressure on their opponents and doubled their lead with 15 minutes gone through Tudu’s strike from outside the box.

The demoralised Pune outfit did little to effect a change in the game; their attacks were easily dealt with by the Rising Student defence. With a minute left for the interval, Tamang cashed in on a poor clearance to slot the ball home, and give her side a 3-0 lead.

In the second half, Pune gave away a cheap penalty and Malik made no mistake from the spot. The hapless Pune side stemmed the rut somewhat from there but could not stop a fifth goal from going in.

Brief scores