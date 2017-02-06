We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
The big news: Leicester suffer
Manchester United cruised to a 3-0 win against Premier League champions Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday. Goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Juan Mata brought an end to a run of three consecutive league draws for Jose Mourinho’s side.
Manchester United remain in the hunt for a top-four finish. They remained in sixth position following the win, but are now only one point behind Liverpool in fifth and two behind fourth-placed Arsenal. United face Watford next and will hope other results go their way, as a win could propel them to the top-four next weekend.
Football:
- AC Milan lost their fourth consecutive match in all competitions,with their latest defeat coming at home to Sampdoria on Sunday. Luis Muriel scored the only goal via a penalty, after Gabriel Paletta fouled Fabio Quagliarella inside the box.
- Manchester City beat Swansea City 2-1 owing to a brilliant brace by Gabriel Jesus at the Etihad on Sunday.
- Juan Cuadrado powered Juventus to a 1-0 win against Inter Milan and restored their six-point lead at the top of Serie A.
- Cameroon beat Egypt 2-1 to win the final of the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday. Cameroon came from a goal down to win their fifth AFCON title. i
Cricket:
- New Zealand beat Australia by 24 runs to win the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy. New Zealand made 281 and, in reply, Australia were bowled out for 257.
- Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews’s hamstring injury will keep him out of the T20 series in Australia. A stand-in captain is expected to be named on Tuesday, when the selectors decide on the squad.
Tennis:
- India coasted to a 3-1 win against New Zealand in their Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group I first-round clash in Pune on Sunday after Ramkumar Ramanthan defeated Finn Tearney 7-5, 6-1, 6-0. In the second encounter, Yuki Bhambri beat Jose Statham 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.