The big news: Leicester suffer

Manchester United cruised to a 3-0 win against Premier League champions Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday. Goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Juan Mata brought an end to a run of three consecutive league draws for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Manchester United remain in the hunt for a top-four finish. They remained in sixth position following the win, but are now only one point behind Liverpool in fifth and two behind fourth-placed Arsenal. United face Watford next and will hope other results go their way, as a win could propel them to the top-four next weekend.

Football:

AC Milan lost their fourth consecutive match in all competitions,with their latest defeat coming at home to Sampdoria on Sunday. Luis Muriel scored the only goal via a penalty, after Gabriel Paletta fouled Fabio Quagliarella inside the box.

Manchester City beat Swansea City 2-1 owing to a brilliant brace by Gabriel Jesus at the Etihad on Sunday.

Juan Cuadrado powered Juventus to a 1-0 win against Inter Milan and restored their six-point lead at the top of Serie A.

Cameroon beat Egypt 2-1 to win the final of the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday. Cameroon came from a goal down to win their fifth AFCON title. i

Cricket:

New Zealand beat Australia by 24 runs to win the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy. New Zealand made 281 and, in reply, Australia were bowled out for 257.

Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews’s hamstring injury will keep him out of the T20 series in Australia. A stand-in captain is expected to be named on Tuesday, when the selectors decide on the squad.

Tennis: