Manchester United and Manchester City registered contrasting wins on Sunday in the Premier League against Leicester City and Swansea City, respectively. With their 2-1 win over Swansea, City jumped to third spot with 49 points, still 10 points behind leaders Chelsea. Manchester United are in sixth place with 45 points, a point shy of Liverpool in fifth and two points shy of fourth-placed Arsenal.

City move up to third

Manchester City beat Swansea City 2-1, owing to two brilliant strikes by Gabriel Jesus at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Jesus put City on the front foot by scoring in the 11th minute. However, Gylfi Sigurdsson pulled one back for Swansea in the 81st minute. With a draw looking imminent on the cards, Jesus once again got into the act, scoring in injury time to give City the win.

Leicester’s nosedive continues

Manchester United cruised to a 3-0 win against Premier League champions Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday. Goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Juan Mata brought powered United to remain in the hunt for a top-four finish. United are one point behind Liverpool and two behind fourth-placed Arsenal.