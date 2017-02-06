The cleanup drive has begun in the Board of Control for Cricket in India office as officials appointed by former president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke, including media manager Nishant Arora, were sacked on Monday, according to reports.

The decision to let go of the officials was taken by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators, who took over the running of the cricket board on January 30. The four-member COA includes former Comptroller and Auditor General Vinod Rai, IDFC Managing Director Vikram Limaye, former Indian women’s cricket team captain Diana Edulji and historian Ramachandra Guha.

According to a report in DNA, Arora was leaking details of Indian dressing room talks to Thakur, which did not go well with the players. Two senior players reported the matter to a senior BCCI official in Mumbai, the report said.

Thakur and Shirke were removed from their posts by the Supreme Court on January 2 for failing to comply with the Supreme Court’s orders concerning the restructuring of the board.

#BCCI Media manager Nishant Arora @NJA21 resigns, Committee of Administrators closes offices of #BCCI President and Secretary. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 6, 2017