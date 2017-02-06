Alakhpura FC were held to a 1-1 draw by Jeppiaar IT FC in the Indian Women’s League at the Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi on Monday.

Ritu Rani scored the opening goal for Alakhpura in the 24th minute as her shot from distance went in after hitting the crossbar. However, Jeppiaar evened terms in the 44th minute as Sandhiya scored from a tight angle.

Alakhpura dominated possession in the second half and got chances but Jeppiar defended stoutly to ensure that the match ended in a draw.