Eastern Sporting Union reached the top of the table on Monday after a convincing 3-0 win over Aizawl FC in the ongoing Indian Women’s League at the Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi.

Kamala Devi opened the scoring for Eastern Sporting in the 24th minute. Aizawl managed to head into the second half with a 0-1 deficit despite Eastern’s superiority in attack.

They eventually doubled the lead in the 70th minute as Mandakini Devi found the back of the net. Kashmina MS completed the drubbing seven minutes later.

Eastern Sporting now have nine points from four games, same as Rising Student’s Club, but with a superior goal difference.