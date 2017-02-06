India U-19 took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series against England U-19 after beating the visitors by a massive 230-run margin in the fourth youth ODI at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday, PTI reported.

Shubman Gill was once again in cracking form, smashing a 120-ball 160 while star batsman Prithvi Shaw finally came good in the tournament, playing a breezy sheet-anchor role to post 105 from 89 balls. Gill and Shaw shared a 231-run partnership off just 163 deliveries.

The duo’s effort saw India post a mammoth total of 382/9. In reply England hardly pose a threat as England folded for just 152. Kamlesh Nagarkoti was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/31.

Brief scores

India U-19 382/9 in 50 overs (Shubman Gill 160, Prithvi Shaw 105; Henry Brookes 2/58, Arthur Godsal 2/78) beat England U-19 157 in 37.4 overs (Ollie Pope 59, Will Jacks 44; Kamlesh Nagarkoti 4/31, Vivekanand Tiwari 3/20) by 230 runs.